Valentine’s Day reservations fill up quickly for Italian restaurant in Old Orcutt

Valentine’s Day is here, and this year, people are expected to pay record amounts for everything from flowers to chocolates to that special dinner date out.

Alfonso Curti, chef and owner of Trattoria Uliveto in Old Orcutt, tells KSBY he is expecting a packed house filled with couples.

Curti says Wednesday morning, restaurant staff arrived at 8 a.m. sharp to set up the dining areas, fire up the pizza oven, and prep the spaghetti.

“This is a little preparation from last night — beautiful fresh pasta!” he exclaimed.

Throughout the morning, Curti gave KSBY a brief tour of the restaurant as their remaining dinner reservation slots were filling up.

However, as a result of rising expenses over the years, one Santa Maria Valley community member, James Chastain, says he and his Valentine would be celebrating the day at home.

“Quite expensive! Haha, but we told each other not to get anything, just spend time. That is what we wanted,” Chastain said.

And while the festivities surrounding February 14 are traditionally shared between couples, Jason Silva says this year, his Valentine is his daughter, Rylee.

“This morning, I got to go to breakfast with my dad, and he bought me some flowers,” Rylee said.

Curti, meanwhile, says this year marks the 15th Valentine’s Day for his restaurant. And on Wednesday evening, Uliveto has a special menu prepared, including an array of sauces, fillet mignon and chicken parm.

“I feel like everyone is family here when they come to the restaurant,” Curti said.

He adds that if you plan on dining there tonight, a Valentine’s Day staple could be in store.

“Great specials, great environment, and last thing — all the ladies who come in tonight, they are going to get a rose,” he said.

According to a recent OpenTable survey, 70% of people who were asked said they would be spending the same or more this Valentine’s Day than they did last year, and Curti says he is expecting the same at his restaurant.