Veterans biking down California's coast for a cause stop in Orcutt

On Thursday, 32 cyclists from around the globe stopped for lunch in Orcutt on their journey to cycle down California's coast for a cause.

The "California Challenge" serves as a fundraiser for Project Hero— a non-profit organization that aims to provide resources and bring attention to the mental health of veterans and first responders.

On Thursday, participants of the 6-day trek rode from Pismo Beach to Solvang, making a stop in Orcutt at the American Legion Post 66 for lunch.

Organizers say most of the riders were veterans.

"I'm coming from Denver, Colorado, and we have two other riders with me. And, I mean, this is a challenge. I've never been challenged like this, but it's great the camaraderie that we have with other veterans," Masuba Tillman, a first-time California Challenge participant, said.

An American Legion Post 66 representative told KSBY that the organization has been serving lunch to riders since 2011.

The next Project Hero biking fundraiser event will take place in Las Vegas on Nov. 9.