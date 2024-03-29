Our 'Pets of the Month' Butters and Sassy know basic obedience skills and are ready for ongoing training

The ‘Pets of the Month’ at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services are Butters and Sassy.

They are not a bonded pair and don’t need to be adopted together, but they are friends at the shelter and love to play.

Butters is the male brown and white dog and Sassy is the female light tan and white dog.

Both dogs are young pitbull mixes and have been at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter for a couple of months.

They both know all basic obedience commands and are highly motivated for ongoing training.

These dogs will do well in a home where they can get plenty of exercise and attention, must be surrounded by a family with older kids, and will get along well with another dog whom they match with.

However, they cannot be around cats, since they both like to chase things that run.

You can visit Butters and Sassy at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.