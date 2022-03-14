Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Got Married In A Beautiful Hawaiian Ceremony

NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, in a lavish ceremony in Hawaii on March 12!

With the gorgeous Maui setting in the background, Mahomes and Matthews exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

People reported that the bride wore a custom Versace wedding dress for her special day, and she looked radiant in the multiple social media posts shared by the couple and other guests. The groom shared a photo of the newly married couple walking up the aisle shortly after the ceremony with the simple caption: “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes.”

The couple’s love story goes back to their high school days, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback popped the question on Sept. 2, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium just after he received his Super Bowl ring from the previous year.

Then, just a few weeks later, Matthews shared an adorable post of the engaged couple holding an ultrasound photo.

“Just taking a small detour to the wedding,” she shared at the time.

Their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Feb. 20, 2021, with lots of love and celebration from the couple, along with their friends, family and fans. At the wedding, Sterling wore a beautiful white gown with a big bow on the back that looked like angel wings. Her proud papa shared photos of the lovely family on Instagram.

Social media fans got additional glances at the wedding day from various posts from the bride and groom, including shots of the family dressed more casually for a Hawaiian luau reception. Amid the buzz, some fans spotted the customized beers Coors Light made for the bride and groom. Twitter user @ChiefsFansUSA (re-tweeted by Coors Light) shared a photo of the label, which featured an image of the happy couple. ChiefsFansUSA declared it a “proper wedding gift”:

Now THIS is what I call a proper wedding gift to â¦@PatrickMahomesâ© and â¦@brittanylynne8â© in Hawaii. WTG â¦@CoorsLightâ© You got class @Chiefs do love good beer. â¦Chiefs Fansâ© thank you. pic.twitter.com/gkA2Lgp4XZ — Kansas City Chiefs Fans USA (@ChiefsFansUSA) March 12, 2022

Cheers to that!

We wish the newlyweds all the best as they begin their married lives together!

