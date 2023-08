It is Friday, and that means it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

Meet Breezy! She is an adorable, one-year-old lab mix who recently found her way to Woods Humane Society from another shelter.

At just over 30 pounds, she is the perfect package of energy and love. She has lived with cats and children before, and is house trained.

Breezy will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Societyin San Luis Obispo.