Pillsbury, Lisa Frank Team Up For Neon Unicorn Sugar Cookies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are you, or at least one of your friends, had something from Lisa Frank. Whether it was a folder, pencil case, stickers or even clothing, the brand’s whimsical, neon-colored designs were a huge hit with kids and teens.

Decades later, Lisa Frank is making a bit of a comeback for ’90s-kids-turned-adults with everything from adult coloring books to specially decorated hotel rooms and now, baked goods.

Pillsbury’s new limited-edition Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape sugar cookie dough comes ready to bake and is even safe to eat raw. It features a unicorn design that will inspire plenty of nostalgia in millennial home bakers. The dough is the same Pillsbury sugar cookie dough that has come in other pop culture-inspired designs, like ones for “Elf,” Pokémon and Trolls.

You’ll find the cookies in grocery stores nationwide beginning in December for around $2.67 per package, each of which contains 20 pre-cut cookies.