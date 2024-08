'America is ready for a better story,' former President Barack Obama tells the DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, laying out a vision for new leadership from Vice President Kamala Harris.

'Hope is making a comeback'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a message of hope with the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

She began recalling her mother, who reminded her "not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future."

And she said Kamala Harris' mother instilled the same values in her: to study and work hard, and enter a career of public service.

"From a middle class household, Kamala worked her way up to become vice president of the United States of America," Obama said. "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment."

"Of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great," Obama said.

But "This is going to be an uphill battle," Obama warned of the upcoming election. "We cannot get a goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right."

"It's up to all of us to be the antidote to darkness and division," she said.

'I am feeling hopeful'

Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago to address the DNC crowd sixteen years after accepting the Democratic nomination during his own first run for president.

"This convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible," Obama said.

Obama opened his speech remembering the service of President Joe Biden.

"We needed a leader who was selfless enough to do the rarest thing in politics: putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country," Obama said. "History will remember Joe Biden."

"Now the torch has been passed. Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in," Obama said. "This will still be a tight race in a closely divided country."

Setting a distinction from Trump

Obama recalled former President Donald Trump's actions while in office, including efforts to defeat immigration policy, suppress reproductive rights.

"We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos," he said. "America's ready for a new chapter."

By contrast, Obama said, Kamala Harris intended to support the middle class, lower drug costs and protect a woman's right to make healthcare decisions.

"In other words, Kamala Harris won't be focused on her problems. She'll be focused on yours," he said.

'A new way forward'

"Our job is to convince people that Democracy can actually deliver," Obama said. "We can't just rely on the ideas of the past. We need to chart a new way forward to meet the challenges of today. And Kamala understands this."

Former President Obama outlined policy priorities for a new Harris administration, including new housing construction, continued reductions in healthcare costs, making college more affordable.

"We need a president who will stand up" for workers who want to bargain for better working conditions and wages, he said.

"Kamala and Tim understand that when everybody gets a fair shot, we're all better off," Obama said.

Years of support

Harris has known the Obamas since Barack Obama was running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois. She also worked to support his campaign for the presidency in 2008.

The Obamas have worked to support Harris' campaign with outreach and fundraising, social media influence and political engagement.

Mrs. Obama leads We All Vote, a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter registration and engagement nationwide.

In a July phone call with Vice President Harris just after she received President Biden's endorsement, the Obamas congratulated Harris and pledged their support.

"We are going to do everything we can to help propel you into the presidency and continue the amazing legacy that you that Joe Biden and you have been able to establish," former President Obama said on the call. "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to, to get you through this election and into the oval office."