George Santos reports to prison to begin 7-year fraud sentence

Former New York Rep. George Santos reported to prison on Friday, starting a seven-year sentence for fraud after being removed from Congress in 2023.

Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal.

Under the terms of his sentence, Santos was required to report to prison before 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Friday that Santos had reported to a prison in New Jersey.

“We can confirm George Devolder Santos is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey,” the agency wrote.

Santos commemorated his freedom and career in a social media post on Thursday.

Well, darlings…

The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed.



From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.



To my supporters: You made this wild… pic.twitter.com/BKhoMJnTtm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) July 24, 2025

“From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days," he wrote. "I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit."

Santos’ brief political career was marred by controversy.

Almost immediately after his election in 2022, it was revealed that he had fabricated much of his background, including his education and work history.

A subsequent House ethics report alleged Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Following the release of the report, the House voted 311-114 to expel him.