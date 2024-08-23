Harris' family recalls growing up with her help and values

At the Democratic National Convention Thursday, three members of Vice President Kamala Harris' family took the stage: her niece Meena Harris; her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff; and her goddaughter Helena Hudlin.

They talked about what being in Harris' family has meant to them.

"I grew up in Oakland, California, in a house full of extraordinary women: my mom, my grandma and my auntie, who showed me the meaning of service. Helping her sister, a 17 year-old single mom, fighting for justice for the American people and still cooking Sunday family dinner. She guided me now. She's guiding my own children and I know she'll guide our country forward," Meena Harris said.

"Kamala came into my life when I was 14 — famously a very easy time for a teenager," Ella Emhoff said. "Like a lot of young people, I didn't always understand what I was feeling. But no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She never stopped listening to me, and she's not going to stop listening to all of us."

"Kamala Harris is my godmother," Helena Hudlin said. "To me, her advice means everything: whether it's pursuing my passions, or finding hope when the world doesn't feel so hopeful. She taught me that making a difference means giving your whole heart and taking action."

