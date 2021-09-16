Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Posed For Their First Magazine Cover, Time’s ‘Most Influential’ Issue

Time magazine has published its 2021 list of the world’s 100 most influential people. The list includes an array of powerful, famous and compelling pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons. For the cover of this special edition, the nearly-century old publication selected a portrait of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This is the first time Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have formally posed for a magazine cover together.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, who has worked with the couple to fund food relief centers in disaster zones, wrote a feature article about the couple for the publication. In it, he wrote that the pair “turn compassion into boots on the ground” and “give voice to the voiceless.”

“‘In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,’ writes @chefjoseandres,” Time posted in a tweet quoting the article about the couple, along with a photo of the cover.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

The couple made the list individually in 2018. At that time, Elton John shared a warm, personal write-up of the prince, whom the singer and composer and the Elton John AIDS Foundation founder first met when Harry was a child.

“What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in,” John wrote. “As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help.”

“With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” wrote Markle’s longtime friend, award-winning actor Priyanka Chopra. “Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

In addition to This year’s Most Influential list includes Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Simone Biles and many others. You can view the complete list of the Most Influential People of 2021 on Time’s website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.