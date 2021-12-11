Prince William And Kate’s Kids Look So Grown Up In Their 2021 Holiday Photo

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Royal Family doesn’t send out holiday newsletters the way the rest of us might. However, they are not above using an excellent family vacation photo as the image for their Christmas cards.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of their regal brood on a recent vacation, sharing the news that the picture would serve as the family’s holiday card.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” tweeted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card pic.twitter.com/aHFIhSfVXx — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2021

The photo shows a surprisingly grown up-looking Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The beaming parents wore coordinated khaki outfits, and their eldest son matched nicely in a camouflage shirt with khaki shorts. The younger children wore blue: Charlotte in a plaid dress and Louis in a striped polo and shorts.

This is not a traditional winter holiday photo, and with good reason.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year,” read a statement from Kensington Palace.

A few days earlier, the royal couple shared a few more seasonal photos, complete with Christmas trees in the background, from the “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” concert at Westminster Abbey.

“What a special evening,” tweeted @KensingtonRoyal, “seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times.”

What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times. #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/UJrPl5QgtG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2021

The Cambridges usually spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and other family members at Sandringham, although the gathering was called off last year due to the pandemic. However, it is believed they will join Prince William’s grandmother at her home in Windsor Castle for festivities this year.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.