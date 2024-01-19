Raiders finalizing deal to make Antonio Pierce head coach, sources say

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to make fan-favorite Antonio Pierce the permanent head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierce was brought on as an interim replacement following the firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels and former general manager David Ziegler in November 2023. The news came after a tough loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Pierce had initially served as the linebackers coach for the Raiders.

"It's a new chapter, it's a new day, it's a new era, it's a new mindset," Pierce would tell the media during his first press conference as interim head coach.

The new outlook was apparent on the sidelines. Players appeared to immediately buy into Pierce's vision for the team.

"He understands the goal we have as a team, and I think everybody has rallied around him real tight to make sure he knows that we've got his back," Davante Adams told Scripps News Las Vegas.

While serving as interim coach, the Raiders accumulated five wins and recorded four losses.

Las Vegas finished the season 8-9 and did not make the NFL Playoffs. However, they ended the season with a win against their rivals, the Denver Broncos.

During that game, fans were even cheering for Pierce, hoping that he would get the head coaching job. It appears they will get their wish.

Details about the reported deal have not been made public.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.

