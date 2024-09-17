Rain chance tomorrow, with warmup after

Good morning, central coast!

We begin this Tuesday in the midst of a cooling trend. This morning, we saw temps mostly in the 50s and we expect to see them reach the 60s along the beaches, upper 60s along the coast, and high 60s to mid-70s throughout the interior.

Tomorrow evening, we do see some drizzle in the forecast, carrying over into light rain on Thursday.

On Friday, temps start to warm back up, increasing by several degrees on Saturday and then a few more Sunday and Monday.

Next week’s temperature outlook appears warmer than this week’s conditions.