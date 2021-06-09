Arroyo Grande awards grants to 24 local businesses, aims for "COVID-19 resiliency"

Twenty-four businesses are receiving aid through grants from the City of Arroyo Grande. The grants are intended to aid with current funding needs as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

"The City recognizes the importance of economic recovery for our community and workforce as the local businesses begin to reopen,” said Whitney McDonald, Arroyo Grande City Manager.

The Business Assistance Grants, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, are the second round of grants awarded from the city. They total $110,000, and have been funded by the City from Senate Bill 1090.

The funds may be used for rent, payroll, personal protective equipment, or for costs related to the impact of COVID-19. This includes new cleaning protocols, website development, online sales software, or business technology that supports “COVID-19 resiliency”, the South County Chambers of Commerce says.

A review panel of City and Chamber representatives found that the 24 local Arroyo Grande businesses met the required criteria for the grant. Each business must send a report of how the grant money was used to the City of Arroyo Grande by August 31, 2021.

The businesses awarded grants are CYB Studios LLC; Central Coast Tacos; Jazo Family Child Care; Poke Morro; Eternity Telecommunications; 9Round Kickbox Fitness; Sunshine & Reign Photography; Sports Dugout Arroyo Grande; Coast Cities Insurance Solutions; Nail Spa & Depot; Cafe Andreini; Heidi Lee Acupuncture; AccuBooks Tax; Breakaway Tours & Event Planning; Timbre Tasting Room; Ritual Skin and Body Care; Verdad & Lindquist Family Wine Tasting Room; Garing, Taylor, and Associates; Hair Saloon; Village Bike Shop; Humdinger Brewing; The Green Room; Kestly Corporate Apparel; and Elaina Weiss, LCSW.

The Arroyo Grande City Council has also allocated $40,000 for training scholarships for SLO Partner bootcamps. SLO Partners, an initiative of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, offers skills training to county residents to strengthen the local economy. Scholarship money set aside by the Arroyo Grande City Council will be made available to Arroyo Grande employees or residents.

Questions can be directed to South County Chambers of Commerce at info@southcountychambers.com or (805) 489-1488.