Earn bonus gift cards for buying local in Grover Beach

The South County Chambers of Commerce have been giving away gift cards to shoppers and diners who spend $100 or more at Grover Beach small businesses, and now they're throwing in a surprise bonus gift card.

This Buy Local program requires participants to upload their receipts totaling $100 or more to the Chamber's website and then choose their preferred gift card. Shoppers can choose free $25 gift cards from among a list of 29 participating Grover Beach businesses.

The selected gift card and the bonus gift card will be mailed to the recipient within one to two weeks.

Receipts can be from Grover Beach retail stores, restaurants, breweries, wineries, salons, gyms, and personal care service sectors.

The Buy Local program was launched in February. Officials say it has resulted in more than $200,000 in spending at Grover Beach small businesses. The program will end by July 31.

