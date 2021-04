A job fair today in Buellton offered applicants an opportunity for on-the-spot job offers at the Chumash Casino Resort in Buellton.

Open positions included hotel operations, food and beverage, transportation, security and more.

Due to COVID-19, those interested were asked to make appointments online, although walk-ins were also accepted. Temperature checks were taken and face masks and social distancing required.

