A job fair is scheduled this week in San Luis Obispo for people looking for work in the fields of construction and trades.

Local businesses looking to hire immediately in the areas of solar, telecom, landscaping, electrical, plumbing, welding and more will be on hand to talk to job seekers. Information on free training will also be available.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at 3450 Broad Street.

