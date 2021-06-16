Historic bar in Cambria reopens after 14 months

A historic bar in Cambria reopened Tuesday after being closed for 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Mozzi's Saloon had to close its doors like so many other businesses.

Ed Tockstein, a longtime customer of Mozzi's Saloon, is excited to be back.

"I came here 22 years ago and this was my second home and it's been my second home ever since," Tockstein said.

Tockstein missed the pool table at Mozzi's but also the connection to his community.

"At last! Finally! Yeah, it's just, it's just a relief for all of us I think," he said.

Jillian Zellmer, Mozzi's Saloon Manager, says locals are excited about the reopening and are lining up to come back inside.

"People are ready to come in. We've had people at the door waiting and waiting, so our locals are really ready too," she said.

Despite the financial hardship of the pandemic closure, the bar still managed to stay afloat throughout uncertain times.

"Oh, it's such a good feeling. It was scary there for a while. You know, we weren't sure what was going to happen. Are they going to close us down permanently? But it feels good to be a key part of the community," Zellmer said.

Mozzi's, which is located at 2262 Main Street, opens at 1 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends.

According to its website, the saloon was originally established in the 1800s. After a fire, the original building was eventually torn down and the current Mozzi's building was constructed in 1922.