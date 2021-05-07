Local florist sees surge in sales for Mother's Day

A local florist was forced to cut some of his staff throughout the pandemic, but with Mother’s Day just two days away, the owner is expecting sales to rise significantly and move business back in the right direction.

Albert’s Florist has been in business in San Luis Obispo for more than 40 years, but 2020 was tough on the four-decade-old shop on Monterey Street. Owner of Albert’s Florist, Barkev Abadjian, says the recovering economy has helped bring employees back to work, and they’re ecstatic to be able to deliver beautiful arrangements to moms on the Central Coast.

“This is our 41st Mother’s Day that we are doing at Albert’s Florist. It’s really amazing,” said Abadjian. “I see the people - that they care about their mom. I see that there is love for the elderly and the people that dedicated their lives for their kids. I see there’s still a connection between family members, especially mom.”

Abadjian says he doesn’t have access to some of the products he normally does for the holiday because of delays in the supply chain. Albert’s Florist is selling out of Mother’s Day flowers, so get your orders in as soon as possible.

