Morro Bay gym welcomes back members with no masking requirements

FitnessWorks gym in Morro Bay is excited about welcoming people back to normal pre-COVID-19 workout routines.

The gym will no longer require its members to wear masks while working out.

General Manager Ginger Machado says they will continue to follow guidance from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health.

"People need to get out of the house, need to get back to the gym, back to their healthy standards of living and routines and I think that's going to be very, very important, especially now," Machado said.

FitnessWorks is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Indoor and outdoor fitness classes are still being offered for members.