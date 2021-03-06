Non profit teams up with Los Alamos restaurant to expand meal delivery service to people in need

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) is expanding its food delivery service.

The Solvang-based non-profit helps communities in Santa Barbara County from Gaviota to Los Alamos.

Friday, the non-profit made a donation to Bell's Restaurant in Los Alamos to get food to those in need.

Organizers say families who have lost income are now depending on the kindness of others to have food.

"We did reach out to Solvang school to try to identify families that they felt that were coming to school hungry or were kind of distracted because of meals,” said Victor Gonzalez with People Helping People.

Solvang resident Norma Rogel said, “I really appreciate what People Helping People is doing with my family.”

The non-profit delivered 49 to-go meals from Bell’s Restaurant to people in need in the Solvang community.

