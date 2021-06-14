Pledge to support local businesses in SLO and receive a $20 gift card

The City of San Luis Obispo is launching a new campaign to support local businesses.

Starting Tuesday, June 15, up to 500 community members can receive a $20 gift card as a reward for pledging to support local businesses.

To receive a gift card, community members can make an in-person "Support Local Pledge" at the SLO Chamber Visitor Center, promising to spend their dollars locally.

The Visitor Center is located at 895 Monterey Street and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say the previous "Buy Local Bonus" program was a big success, resulting in more than $720,000 of direct local spending.

During that campaign, people who spent at least $100 at one or more San Luis Obispo businesses could win a $20 gift card. Officials say they received 4,474 qualified entries with an average receipt total of $172.

City officials say they designed the new Support Local Pledge program for the summer to help businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.