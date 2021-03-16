Program offers free rides to vaccine appointments

Community Partners in Caring is answering the call from the White House to help increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The non-profit organization is offering free rides to those in Santa Barbara County who may need help getting to their vaccinations appointments. This is an effort done with the help of volunteers, taxi company drivers and other rideshare drivers.

It is a completely free service that is just a call away.

"Homebound dependent seniors have always faced challenges to sustain daily living. The pandemic exacerbated those challenges," said Vilma Contreras, Community Partners in Caring's Executive Director. "We are rising to the challenge with this unique approach. We want nothing to stand in the way of a senior in need getting to their vaccination appointment."

To be eligible, patients must:



Be at least 62 years of age, or over 18 and considered "at risk"

Unable to drive

Must be able to walk without assistance of driver

Eligible Santa Barbara County residents interested in this service must first schedule their vaccination appointment. Once registered, they must call the Community Partners in Caring office at (805) 925-8000 to schedule their ride. A two-day notice is required and the vaccination location must be within 10 miles of the patient. Drivers and passengers must wear a face mask and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines at all times.