Rocket Fizz in SLO reopens under new ownership

A downtown San Luis Obispo candy shop is back open just a few months after being forced to close due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocket Fizz reopened April 1 after closing in December. The current store owner also owns other Rocket Fizz locations and decided to take over the San Luis Obispo store.

"The reopening has gone very well. We've been very successful. The locals are very happy the candy store is back so I'm sure the college students will be happy as well," says Angela Arnold, a manager at Rocket Fizz.

Rocket Fizz is open seven day a week and is located at 699 Higuera St.