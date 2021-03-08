Santa Maria furniture store reopens in original location following 2019 fire

A Santa Maria furniture store is rebounding from not only a devastating fire but also the pandemic.

Following a January 2019 fire that destroyed Sergio’s Furniture and Mattress at 708 S. Broadway, the store opened temporarily at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Owner Sergio Diaz says paying rent at the mall when it was closed due to the pandemic was tough.

"Last year we were shut down for six months and when we did open up, nobody went into the mall, so literally we were just paying the bills with my savings,” Diaz said.

Some of the charred bricks from the fire are still visible inside the store. Diaz says he was outvoted to paint over the scarred wall, but he’s happy to be back.

“It's like a breath of fresh air coming back into our place. We just took off. We opened up December first and our place has moved furniture over and over again,” Diaz said.

The business has all new electrical wiring, sprinklers, and heating and air conditioning systems.

The fire also destroyed nearby Shaw’s Steakhouse.

Fire officials are investigating the fire as a case of arson and on Monday, told KSBY there have been no new leads or information come in related to the case.

