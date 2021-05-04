All students at Santa Maria high schools will be allowed to return to the classroom

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education voted Monday night to bring all students back on campus for in-person learning.

Ninth graders will return on May 11. Tenth and eleventh graders will return on May 18.

Seniors have been on campus since April 20.

Students will continue to learn remotely for 50-percent of the time, and they'll have the option to remain in distance learning until the end of the year.

School district officials say the decision was based on favorable COVID-19 data, the successful transitioning of seniors, and input from teachers, staff, parents, and students.