Lompoc Unified School District will be offering expanded learning this summer

The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) will be offering students an opportunity to participate in expanded learning experiences starting this summer.

In past summers, LUSD has offered in-person elective classes and enrichment, but now it’ll be available to more students and involves even more community partners.

“The 2021 Summer Learning Program started as an idea, that turned into a Think Tank and has blossomed into a hands-on, camp style summer learning program that not only takes into consideration the losses our students have experienced this past year, but also the thoughtful process our LUSD educators put into this,” said Katherine Wallace, LUSD Coordinator of Educational Services.

For students in kindergarten to 6th grade, the program will have them attending a thematic 19-day, STEAM-based program with opportunities to participate in field trips to Camp Whittier and the Cabrillo Aquarium.

LUSD hopes to teach students social-emotional learning on the playground, too, through Sports For Learning that will keep students physically active, socially engaged and teach them how to work together as a team.

Various forms of art classes will also be brought to students from TK through 8th grade with resident art experts.

The YMCA plans to offer a no-cost after-school program for LUSD summer learning students TK through 6th at Hapgood Elementary School. This program will give students structured support in reading, math, and science as well as creative support in technology, health and wellness, gardening, and great outdoor science labs,

Along with support for academic success, LUSD is providing athletic opportunities as well. High school athletes will be able to apply for Saturday coaching positions, working through the Boys and Girls Club.

“Providing both academic and athletic opportunities for our students this summer has been our goal. We want students to have various engaging activities to participate in,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald. “Keeping kids' minds and bodies active is instrumental to healthy living.”

Middle school students will also be offered summer learning for the first time in many years. They’ll be learning about leadership skills, AVID organization, note-taking, and college and career readiness and be provided their own guidance counselor.

“All students will have access to mental health, social-emotional learning and most importantly, adults who care about their overall well-being and progress as we move forward into normalcy,” said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

