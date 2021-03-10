Middle, high school students returning to in-person classes

Some middle school and high school students in northern San Luis Obispo County returned to the classroom this week.

Atascadero High School is following a hybrid model.

About half of the students returned to campus and attend class in-person for half of the regular school day.

The principal says teachers adapted their curriculum to the current situation.

"Our teachers have done an excellent job adapting to the new situation I think," said Daniel Andrus, Atascadero High School Principal. "I think it's actually been good for us as a school to stop and focus on what is the most essential, most important that we want students to know and be able to do and really focus our energy on those areas."

The Atascadero Greyhounds have also returned to training.

The school's athletics program is back under state guidelines.

Faculty say they are waiting for guidance on other extracurricular activities such as marching band and for hands-on classes like welding.

Sixth graders attending middle school in Paso Robles also returned to in-person instruction.

Schools in the Paso Robles Unified School District are also following a hybrid model of instruction.