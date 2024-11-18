'A profoundly healing experience': First Inaugural World Day of Remembrance held for San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) hosted the first Inaugural World Day of Remembrance event for San Luis Obispo County.

The Inaugural World Day of Remembrance event is a day to remember road traffic victims and is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year.

On Sunday, community members came together to remember and speak out about loved ones who have suffered serious injuries or deaths on the roadways.

“It's a profoundly healing experience to have so many people come together today in our hometown area,” Maya Rogers said. "It's something we all need."

Karen Aydelott told me her story while out biking at 60 years old, the unthinkable happened.

“The driver directly rear-ended me, dragged and flipped me,” Aydelott said.

After 20 surgeries, her leg was amputated. She says she is thankful to be alive.

For nearly 20 years, she biked five times a week and sometimes more than 200 miles at a time.

Now, she can never participate in her favorite activity again.

“It’s disappointing,” Aydelott said. "But I made an effort to have a positive attitude to be grateful for what I can do and make the best of the situation."

Lea Brooks attended the event on Sunday for her husband who has biked for over 50 years until he was hit by a distracted driver.

“The reason why I'm wearing my helmet right now is a reminder because he's alive right now because he was wearing his helmet,” Brooks said.

At the event, there were speakers from public safety, hospice, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, and transportation planning agencies.

A display of empty shoes represented those 17 road deaths in San Luis Obispo County in 2023.

“It's especially important for our community to understand the lives that were lost by road safety,” Rick Scott, San Luis Obispo City Chief of Police said. "We want people to drive cautiously and with compassion and share the roads with everyone."

On average, there are 800 crashes each year in San Luis Obispo County, 140 end with serious injuries, and 30 in fatalities, according to SLOCOG.

Aydelott has advice for bike riders.

“If you're cycling, wear a helmet, bright clothes, and be as careful as possible,” Aydelott said.