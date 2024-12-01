Tiaras and tutus: 'The Nutcracker' ballerinas host meet & greet in downtown SLO

As Civic Ballet performers prepare for the annual production of "The Nutcracker," lead dancers stopped by downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday for a meet and greet event.

Ballerinas playing the roles of "Sugarplum Fairy" and the "Nutcracker Queens" showed off their elaborate costumes to locals and talked with community members about the upcoming show.

A raffle giving away 2 tickets to the production's opening night was also held during the meet and greet.

"We get to put on this production to bring people happiness and to, like, express our craft. But it also is here to celebrate, like, Christmas time and bringing togetherness and all of that fun, magical stuff," Sawyer, a ballerina at Civic Ballet, said.

Another ballerina says seeing the production is a great way for Central Coast families to celebrate the holiday season.

"I know a lot of families around here have their own traditions that they like to do for the holidays, and adding this to one of your family traditions annually is just so fun," Lauren, a ballerina at Civic Ballet, told KSBY. "It's at the heart of our culture in San Luis Obispo during the holiday season, and I would just definitely recommend coming with your family."

"The Nutcracker" is set to premiere at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 13.

You can find tickets and more information on the venue's website.