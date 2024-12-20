101-year-old in Santa Barbara living independently with help from Meals on Wheels

An essential part of seniors aging in place is the ability to have food at home.

"My mother used to say, just keep going," says Elizabeth Moller.

Moller is over 100 years old.

"I’m 101 and 9/10ths. I’ll be 102 next month," she says.

Over the century, she's learned a few things.

"I enjoy my memories and what I can do. Don't worry about what I can't," Moller says.

Although independent, arthritis in Moller's hands makes it hard for her to cook, so she turned to Meals on Wheels.

"I've had to learn to take help. That's a hard thing to do," she says.

She is among 330 clients in Santa Barbara County receiving weekly meals from the non-profit.

"That amounts to 50,000 meals a year because we're delivering meals seven days a week, 365 days a year," explains Sandy Nordahl, Co-President of the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels.

All made possible by 165 volunteers countywide delivering hot meals to homebound seniors.

"Food is the thing that separates you from independence and dependence," Nordahl says.

While meals aren’t free, they are subsidized, allowing for a wide range of needs to be met. And for seniors and volunteers, the human connection is just as important as the food.

"It’s that connection that they get and the friendships that they end up forming with clients," Nordahl says.

"All the volunteers are just wonderful. I look forward to them coming," Moller says.

And however old you are or what your needs may be, Moller reminds us that it’s all about perspective.

"Try to have a positive outlook on life, try to see the good things and not the bad," Moller says.

Meals on Wheels is always seeking volunteers. To learn more visit Meals on Wheels SB