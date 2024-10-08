22 units of housing proposed for land owned by Santa Barbara Cemetery

A new 22-unit housing development is in the early planning stages on Hot Springs Road across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara.

West Gibson of Santa Barbara supports more housing but is apprehensive about development on Hot Springs Road.

"I'd love to see a few more units of affordable housing, but you've just opened up a brand new roundabout here, and, you know, we're not even sure how it will work yet, and then by adding that extra concentrate of housing, I think, you know, that could create some problems," Gibson said.

Tucked between Hot Springs Road, Channel Drive, and the freeway sits a small piece of land owned by the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Principal architects Mark Shields and Mark Kirkhart of Design Arc say the new development would consist of seven buildings, creating 22 units of rental housing. Four would be at affordable housing rates. The units will be a combination of studios, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom townhomes surrounding a winding street designed for pedestrians, bikes, and cars to co-exist.

The land is owned by the Santa Barbara Cemetery and will be leased to the developer with a portion of the profits benefiting the cemetery, according to Kirkhart.

As for the Charles Caldwell Park Watering Trough…

"We're considering installing a water bottle filling station there for people to use to fill their water bottles on their bikes," Kirkhart said.

The project is currently in the early planning stages and under review by Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Committee.

The Santa Barbara Cemetery and the Historic Landmarks Committee have not yet responded to requests for comment.