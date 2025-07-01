$4.3 million awarded for bike, pedestrian and Safe Routes projects on South Coast

More than $4 million in funding has been awarded to support bicycle, pedestrian and safe routes to school projects across the South Coast, with improvements planned in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria and Isla Vista.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments approved $4.3 million in Measure A funds through the South Coast Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and the South Coast Safe Routes to School Program. The money will support new pathways, crosswalks, sidewalks and safety enhancements throughout the county.

About $2.3 million of the funding will go toward multipurpose paths, crosswalks and sidewalks. Another $2 million is set aside to help students walk or bike safely to school over the next five years.

The projects include a 1.5-mile multipurpose path in Goleta, filling a gap in the regional bike network between Oaks Road and the Obern Trail.

In Santa Barbara, the funding will support construction of a separated bike path and 13 new crosswalks along Cliff Drive.

Carpinteria will receive upgrades to trail surfacing, lighting and fencing along Franklin Creek Trail.

In Isla Vista, the plan calls for the construction of new sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps to expand pedestrian access to several locations.

Additional programs supported by Measure A include the CycleMAYnia initiative , bicycle safety classes and outreach led by MOVE Santa Barbara County . The Safe Routes to School Program, also operated by MOVE, will continue delivering activities and infrastructure improvements near schools across the South Coast.

Officials said the awarded funds reflect local priorities for improving community connectivity, student safety and active transportation options.

