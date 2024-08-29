Watch Now
5,000 sq. ft. vintage clothing store and art gallery opens in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

The space houses 20 vendors who sell vintage clothing, accessories, records, and furniture
Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, known for its artistic flare, just got even funkier with the opening of a 5,000-square-foot retail space that reimagines a historic building.

For more than 27 years, Henry Castelo dreamed of opening a store that cultivated community.

"If I can make a connection and see into somebody and they feel seen and heard and a part of, that trumps any high dollar sale I can make," Castelo said.

Twenty vendors fill the space at Assembledge with clothing, jewelry, toys, records, and more for customers to browse.

"If they can find an object that strikes an emotion or a memory, that's priceless," Castelo said.

In addition to retail, the store showcases local artists.

"When I saw this space empty, I said, I get to showcase local fine art in here," Castelo added.

The large warehouse on Santa Barbara Street and Yanonali Street has gone through many variations since 1959, says resident artist and long-time Funk Zone resident Michael Erwin.

"I remember this when it was Clyde Beattie’s surf shop right here. I’ve seen it evolve and to have Henry come in and use his creative juices to create this space has really been energizing," Erwin said.

Visiting Assembledge gives you a little bit of everything but at the core of it all…

"I really feel that connection and conversation and community really creates our foundation," Castelo said.

The store opened in May of this year and hosts outdoor markets on the weekends.

