$54M in funding allocated to Hwy 101 widening in southern Santa Barbara County

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated $54 million in funding to continue widening Highway 101 in southern Santa Barbara County.

"And this will be adding a carpool lane from Olive Mill to Hermosillo," said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Public Information Manager for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

The project aims to improve traffic flow during peak hours, as well as improve roadway safety for bikes and pedestrians on nearby local roads.

"And also improving coastal access for our residents," Klemann added.

The completion date will all depend on funding.

"By the end of this year, we'll be applying for additional Senate Bill 1 funding and should we get funded in about a year, if we get funded, construction could be complete by the end of 2028," Klemann said.

SBCAG is working with Caltrans to seek state and federal funding and funding from SB-1. It's estimated to take $130 million to complete the Highway 101 corridor project.