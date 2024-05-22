$5M loan towards low-income housing near La Cumbre granted by Santa Barbara city leaders

200 N La Cumbre Medical Park is now mostly vacant with many doctors moving their offices elsewhere or closing entirely. Resident Taylor Naumu lives across the street and says his family used the plaza.

"The provider is finding a new office but I doubt it will be close by," said Naumu.

Naumu is all for building more housing, but he also hopes "...to move towards mixed-use, a combo of residential and commercial spaces."

This 48-unit development is not mixed-use, but Rob Fredericks with the housing authority said it still checks a lot of boxes.

"It’s in a higher-income area with more opportunities for low-income families, in a great school district, and near a major public transportation corridor just off State Street," explains Fredericks.

Fredericks said the current office plaza will be demolished to build the 3-story complex.

"This will be capital A 100% affordable housing; we are going to deed restrict it with the city for 90 years," said Fredericks.

Meaning units will be for households making 60% AMI or less. With rents between 2,196 for a two-bedroom to 2,537 for a three-bedroom, with section 8 qualifications according to Fredericks. Along with parking

200 N La Cumbre is one of several housing authority projects providing housing for a range of income demographics.

"If we can provide affordable places across the income band, we will begin to solve some of these issues to meet the different needs of the community," said Fredericks.