625 lbs of TSA-prohibited items left at Santa Barbara Airport

What you can or cannot bring in your carry-on might seem like common sense to some, but last year, more than 625 pounds of prohibited items were left behind by travelers at the Santa Barbara Airport.

"If you ask our TSA agents, they’ve seen it all — the usual, the unusual," said TSA Public Affairs representative Lorie Dankers.

In an effort to expedite and enhance security at the Santa Barbara Airport, Dankers says the airport has three new CT bag scanners.

"They produce a 3D image of the contents of the bag. It allows our officer additional visibility as to what's in the bag to identify potential security threats, but it also reduces the number of bag checks," Dankers explained.

RFID chips in bins keep track of the bags, and if one needs additional screening... "This is the diverter tray right here. When there's a bag check, instead of the officer pulling the bag, it does an automatic diversion," Dankers said.

She says it's more convenient and efficient for travelers and TSA agents.

But before you arrive at security, it’s important to check your carry-on for prohibited items like knives, tools, ammo, or anything with a sharp edge.

"Drill sets are very common for people to bring, but they have that sharp tip so they're not allowed," Dankers said.

Traveler Michael McCracken says he’s been delayed by food.

"Like a mac and cheese in a container — is that going to go through for my kid? That's the only times where I'm like, I just don't know," McCracken said.

For clarification on what you can or can’t bring, TSA has an app or live chats on Facebook or X to help you decide.

When asked what the most common prohibited item people pack in carry-on bags, Dankers said, "And the answer to that is a bottle of water."

