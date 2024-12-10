9th annual Polar Dip canceled in Santa Barbara

For the last eight years, Hugh Margerum and others have started their new year with a cold dip in the Pacific Ocean.

"Everyone will be gathered up on this beach here and I’ll be here, like, trying to stir up the crowd, getting them all excited, and then there's a big countdown and then we all go into the ocean!" Margerum explained.

Last year, more than 250 people showed up for Polar Dip Santa Barbara. But this year, the event has been canceled.

"We decided to cancel it rather than trying to fulfill all these obligations on short notice," Margerum said.

He explained that because of its size, the event now needs permits and infrastructure like trashcans, insurance, and portable toilets.

Santa Barbara Recreation Manager Rich Hanna says those requirements are standard for events with over 75 people.

"And then given this event has an aquatic element as well, we want to make sure people coming to participate feel safe," Hanna said.

Hanna says the city’s public spaces are busy year-round, so permitting is important for scheduling and resources.

"It can impact whether somebody has rented a space adjacent and has a permit, whether we have enough trash and receptacles, whether we have restrooms, services that can just handle all the people that go to the beach on these holiday seasons," he explained.

But don't worry, the cancellation is only for this year, as Margerum promises the polar dip will return in 2026.

"Next year, we're going to try to do it right and have all the permits lifeguards, Porta Potties, monitors on site, all the things they wanted us to do," Margerum said.

