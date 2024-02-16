A look at the road work causing delays along Highway 101 in Goleta

If you travel on Highway 101 through Goleta, you've probably encountered delays.

Right now, those delays are due to extensive work being done on the San Jose Creek Bridge near the Turnpike Rd. and Highway 101 interchange.

This week, Caltrans announced that crews have completed setting box girders that will support the new northbound bridge deck.

Caltrans Girder installation on the Highway 101 San Jose Creek Bridges Project.

Over the next few weeks, crews plan to prep the bridge deck and place concrete.

One lane of the highway in each direction will remain open while work on the $20 million project continues.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217. The eastbound on-ramp at Sandspit Road is expected to remain closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to take about two years.

The project as a whole is expected to be finished in June of 2026.