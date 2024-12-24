A quiet day at two popular Santa Barbara malls just two days before Christmas

The week before Christmas used to mean a holiday shopping rush for local stores.

"Yesterday, the first hour we opened it was just wild," said Arnold Buckner, shopkeeper at Antique Alley.

This year, Buckner was hopeful the holiday would bring in more shoppers, but after Saturday, things at his store calmed down.

"Compared to years past, it’s not as busy. Not at all," Buckner said.

Buckner says Amazon is now delivering the presents, not people.

"And [shoppers are] not socializing with the people they buy from," Buckner said.

Outside on State Street, shopper Anne Endicott says she noticed a difference from previous years.

"It seems really dead, even for a Monday," Endicott said.

Street vendor Seven Summers says the holiday spirit is high even though sales are down.

"Today’s been relatively slow, but I definitely see people out. I see people with the holiday spirit, coffee, drinks, and smiles on, so I think it will get better," Summers said.

Over at La Cumbre Plaza, there were even fewer shoppers. Stores I spoke with said they believe online shopping is to blame.

Back on State Street, one shopper was on the hunt for…

"Christmas presents! We got her sister some shoes and her mom some pants," said 10-year-old shopper Myla Perez.

But many others said, "We haven’t bought anything yet."