Actor Bradley Cooper honored at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Fans braved the cold and wind for a chance to see the man himself.

"It's a little chilly but we are ready and layered up… I was so set on seeing Bradley Cooper today and I did!" said Ivana Mazariegos.

Cooper attended the second night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday to receive this year's Outstanding Performer of the Year Award for his role in "Maestro," which he also directed.

He says this festival is one of his favorites because of its location.

"It's kind of incredible, coming up here. This area, it's just heaven."

Directing while also acting in films feels natural to Cooper, and he says he’ll be doing more of it in the future.

"It just feels like a natural state, you know. You try to find your place in a certain area and this feels right... It feels like, calm," Cooper said.

For the people who look up to the star, he has this advice...

"Surround yourself with people that are filled with love, for sure, because it's rough."

Friday night at the film festival, Robert Downey Jr. will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues through Saturday, Feb. 17.

Other stars scheduled to attend include America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Paul Giamatti, Jeffrey Wright, and Annette Bening.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, click here.