Alma Rosa Winery to host fundraising walk

Alma Rosa Winery is set to host its sixth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County fundraiser supports community services for mental health, as well as research and treatment for anxiety and depression.

Over the last five years, the campaign has raised $955,000 for two organizations, One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

“Each year, this event highlights the incredible power of community in advancing mental health awareness and support," said proprietor Bob Zorich.

The walk begins at 9:00 a.m., with check-in starting at 8:00 a.m.

On-site parking will be available at 7250 Santa Rosa Road, Buellton, CA.

