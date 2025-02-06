Angelina Jolie wins Santa Barbara International Film Festival's highest honor

The Maltin Modern Master Award honors people who’ve significantly impacted culture through their work in film.

Before Angelina Jolie accepted the Maltin Modern Master Award on Wednesday night she signed autographs and spoke with fans before hitting the red carpet.

Just before Jolie entered the theatre she spoke with KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar.

"This award is about impact, what is your advice to people trying to make an impact on the world today?" asked Lemar.

"I think it's very important to listen these days, to really listen and listen most to people with lived experiences and people from the places where they are or the situations where they struggle and conflict and, and, so the first-hand experience, the lived experience and, and just really taking the time to, to listen before you speak and, and give space to other people and other voices," answered Jolie.

Excited fans waiting for their chance

Gabe Donavon has been waiting nearly his whole life for the chance to meet Angelina Jolie.

"It's going to be a real pleasurable honor to meet Angelina Jolie after 21 years since I was a kid," says Donavon.

Donavon says he's been a fan since he was nine, his favorite movies?

"Kong Fu Panda and Shark Tale," says Donavon.

Donavan was one of many fans braving the rainy weather outside the Arlington Theatre for a chance to meet the star.

"It's not really normal where I come from, it's like, see, famous people like me normally. So. And this is like a really cool festival. So I'm just excited to be here." says Claira Guimaraes, SBIFF attendee.