Arnoldi's Cafe closing after 87 years in Santa Barbara

Arnoldi’s Cafe opened in Santa Barbara in 1937 and was a popular neighborhood Italian restaurant and bar where many locals have fond memories.

"We actually had our holiday party here," said local Dominic Tuttle.

Not to mention delicious food…

"I'm Italian — a very, very stoic Italian food critic, but it was some of the best Italian food I've ever had," Tuttle continued.

Sadly, the restaurant’s owner passed away suddenly, causing the restaurant to close. In the wake of the closure, a former employee started a fundraiser to help support the workers who abruptly lost their jobs. Funds collected will be evenly distributed to the restaurant's 32 employees to assist with rent, groceries, and other living costs.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-arnoldis-cafe-staff-after-closure

