Arnoldi's Cafe in Santa Barbara reopens under new owner

Arnoldi’s Cafe is one of the oldest restaurants in Santa Barbara. Opening in 1937, it became a family business 23 years ago.

This past May, owner Dave Peri died suddenly, leaving the restaurant without an owner.

"The thought of losing my dad and then losing this place, I laid in bed and I just couldn't do that… it was just too devastating," said Sara Skrinski, Peri's daughter.

Skrinski is now the owner of Arnoldi’s Cafe and for the most part, she is keeping things the same.

"My dad changed the concept in 2002 and I'm keeping with that concept, but I did change the white chairs and the white cream linens just because I love Lake Como is where we're from. And there's the mural. And so, I just kind of like Lake Como’d it a little bit," Skrinski explained.

Skrinski says taking over the restaurant has been very challenging but also rewarding.

"I see this as a responsibility. Like, it's not mine. I feel like it's really the communities and all these people that come in with their stories, it's amazing," Skrinski said.

Arnoldi’s is open every day from 5 p.m. to 8:30 pm