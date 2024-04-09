Arrests, citations increase year over year at Deltopia event in Santa Barbara

Arrests and citations increased year over year at the popular unsanctioned block party in Santa Barbara known as Deltopia, according to preliminary data released by authorities.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies made 32 misdemeanor arrests and issued 256 citations across the weekend, the office said in a press release. Those numbers are significantly higher than last year when 23 arrests were made and 151 citations were issued.

Thirteen citations were issued for illegal parties.

The sheriff's office said two separate reported instances of rape are being investigated. The sheriff's office acknowledged that survivors of sexual assault are generally hesitant to come forward for various reasons.

Editor's Note: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the County of Santa Barbara offer resources for those affected by sexual assault. Those resources can be found at the bottom of this page.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office View of the balconies lining the beachside cliffs of Del Playa

The weekend event ran from Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7, with Saturday, April 6, being the day with the most activity. Authorities said the crowds on Saturday were "significantly higher" than last year's without providing exact figures.

Inclement weather on Friday resulted in a calm start to the weekend, but massive crowds numbering in the tens of thousands caused disruptions on Saturday. The release reports that 911 calls increased in the early afternoon, mostly related to acute alcohol intoxication. A pre-staged medical area was established nearby to mitigate overcrowding at local hospitals.

Authorities also said they purportedly stopped a male who attempted to "harm himself" by running off the edge of a bluff, the release said.

The release noted compliance from the community in holding smaller, free parties, and there were no fatalities from cliff falls or fentanyl overdose, as has occurred in past years.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Officers and firefighters carrying a stretcher in Isla Vista

Resources Available to Survivors of Sexual Assault

A message from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office:

We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation. Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.

Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.