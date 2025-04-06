Authorities report over 60 arrests at Deltopia so far

Crowds of students gathered on the streets of Isla Vista on Saturday for the start of Deltopia— the infamous city-wide celebration marking the start of UC Santa Barbara's spring quarter.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) posted updates on X throughout the day regarding emergency response and reinforcement during the celebrations.

Just before 11 a.m., officers reportedly arrested a man who was on his way to Deltopia on charges of possessing a loaded firearm.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office At 10:54 a.m., a suspect who was on his way to Deltopia was reportedly arrested for possession of a loaded firearm, pictured above.

By noon, officials say 19 patients were treated for medical emergencies.

Authorities report that over 60 arrests were made by 3:30 p.m. for violations related to drinking, weapons, and large gatherings.