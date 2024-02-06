Beached sailboat removed from Santa Barbara beach along with other area clean-ups after the storm

After Sunday's storm, debris big and small was being cleaned up across Santa Barbara.

The strong winds had just as much of an impact as the rain, downing trees and blowing boats ashore.

Harry Rabin with Heal the Ocean says boats coming ashore during storms is a major problem.

"The problem is 'Fools Anchorage.’ It got that name for a reason. These boats anchor in the sand, then they get dragged all the way onto shore," he explained.

Rabin says around 20 boats have come ashore during storms in the last three years.

In addition to the massive clean-up and risk to public safety, these beached boats also have the potential to spill toxins into the sea.

"We are just seeing way too much fuel going into the ocean, chemicals, propane, you name it… and human waste," Rabin said.

From the shore to the airport, the storm shut down roads and even grounded planes at the Santa Barbara Airport for 20 hours due to flooding on the runway. The airport has since reopened.

Goleta resident Cindy Nalley says she’s grateful the storm didn’t damage her neighborhood and believes early precautions helped prevent flooding.

"I think it's because now, every year now, they come and dredge the creek," Nalley said.

With more rain expected this evening, Nalley has this advice: "I think if you can stay home, you should."

For weather alerts, visit readysbc.org