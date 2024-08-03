Behind the scenes at the Fiesta Parade celebrating 100 years of Old Spanish Days

Santa Barbara's Cabrillo Boulevard was packed with people on Friday celebrating the annual Fiesta Parade, also known as El Desfile Histórico.

"The parade is one day but the prep can span three or four weeks," said Tim Gaasch with the Four Wheel Drive Club.

Gaasch has been pulling floats for the Fiesta Parade for 30 years.

"Four Wheel Drive Club has been part of this since the mid-70s. Some of our founders in the club started this and coordinated this with the town and we’re happy to do it," he said.

Eight floats made their way down Cabrillo Blvd., along with hundreds of dancers, musicians, and horses. The production requires around 100 volunteers, according to volunteer Lisa Woolf.

"There’s a group of people that are assigned to walk with the horses. There's a group of people that make sure that the audience stays off the street," Woolf explained.

Generations of Santa Barbarans return to the parade each year.

“Viva historia! This feeling, historical feeling, everyone comes together, you know,” said one of the dancers.

“It’s a time when the whole city comes out. It's a great tradition,” said Henrietta Holsman.

For the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days, sisters Marta and Henrietta Holsman rode in their grandfather's 1904 Holsman automobile which drove in the parade many years ago.

"We’re rolling back in time to 1924, so we are dressed like this to evoke the era and honor the 100 years, el centenario, of Old Spanish Days," said Martha Holsman.

From 1904 to 2024, crowds have gathered for the five-day celebration.

Young entrepreneurs Rumi Ymeri and Tristen Park seized the opportunity on Friday to earn some cash.

"We’re selling Polaroid pictures to save up for e-bikes!" Park said.

For a full schedule of Old Spanish Day events, click here.