Boy, 14, arrested in Isla Vista animal abuse case that left 4 chickens dead

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in an Isla Vista animal abuse case that left four chickens dead.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested the boy believed to be behind the June 16 killings after an alert resident called the police Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was spotted on El Greco Road near Embarcadero del Mar — in the immediate area of the original burglary and animal abuse crimes.

He allegedly broke into a chicken coop in the 6500 block of Picasso Road in Isla Vista around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Police said he used a bat or some kind of blunt object to kill the four chickens. The chickens belonged to the Isla Vista Community Services District and were on church property.